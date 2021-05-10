Latest NPHET figures show Laois flatten Covid-19 as pop-in test centre opens in Portlaoise

Laois has had a good weekend on the Covid-19 front with the county's position improving further on the incidence league table according to figures released on a day when the HSE opened a symptom-free walk-in pop-up clinic in Portlaoise.

The National Public Health Emergency Team's daily figures for Sunday,May9 (published on Monday) show that there were less than five new cases diagnosed in the county on May 9. The Covid-19 Data hub shows that there were just two cases on Saturday.

NPHET does not give the actual number if there are less than five cases in a day for confidentiality reasons.

The latest cases push the incidence to 41.3 per 100 k population on the back of just 35 new cases in two weeks. The national incidence is 129 per 100k. The average number of daily cases is now three a day in Laois. The biggest daily increase in recent days has been five. There have been 3,676 officially confirmed cases in Laois up to May 8.

The HSE has opened a walk-in centre in Portlaoise for people who are symptom-free. It is open at St Fintan's hospital until May 15. MORE DETAILS HERE

The county now has the sixth-best incidence record in out of the 26 counties. Only Kilkenny in Leinster has a better record. Neighbouring Kildare has the second-worst incidence but Offaly has improved to mid-table after being the worst county for a month. SEE COUNTY BREAKDOWN AT END OF STORY.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) was today notified of no additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 4,921 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday, May 9 NPHET said the HPSC has been notified of 381 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 253,189* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

192 are men / 188 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

NPHET highlighted 188 in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 30 in Kildare, 13 in Limerick, 13 in Cork, 13 in Tipperary, 13 in Westmeath and the remaining 72 cases are spread across 15 other counties.

As of 8am today, 124 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

NPHET said that as of Saturday, May 8, 1,827,610 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,327,821 people have received their first dose

499,789 people have received their second dose



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.