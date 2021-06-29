WATCH Taoiseach delivers details on the delay in pandemic reopening

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced the delays on Tuesday
Micheál Martin announced the government's changes in the next phase of reopening the economy and society in line with Recovery and Resilience: The Path Ahead due to the Delta variant.
WATCH: Taoiseach announces the latest on the reopening restrictions. Live here, RTÉ One TV and the RTÉ News channel | Read more: https://t.co/CDrrMLxXmY https://t.co/29V4mNuHhT— RTÉ News (@rtenews) June 29, 2021
