What pharmacies in Laois are vaccinating the 18-34 year-olds for Covid-19?

Irish people aged 18 to 34 can get the one-shot Covid-19 Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine in their local pharmacy from Monday, July 5 .

You can call up your local participating pharmacy (list at end of story) and put your name down to be called. People are being asked to register early so pharmacies can prepare and no vaccines are wasted.

Young people can also wait to register for a two shot mRNA vaccine in a vaccination centre. The portal to apply for these jabs, mainly Pfizer, will open for 30-34-year-olds in early July

Vaccination centres will also begin vaccinating younger age groups from mid-July in line with the current age-based rollout plan. They are currently vaccinating those in their 40s and late 30s.

When their age group is being processed, people can register online at www.hse.ie for a vaccination centre clinic with a Personal Public Service (PPS) number, Eircode, a mobile phone number and an email address. Alternatively, people can call HSELive on 1800 700 700 to register on the phone.

List of registered Laois vaccinating pharmacies BELOW LINK.

Adrian Dunne Pharmacy

Upper Main Street, Portarlington. Eircode: R32F5EY, Tel: 05786 23124

Opening Hours:

Mon-Sat 9:00-18:00

Boots

Units 31-32, Laois Shopping Centre, Portlaoise. Eircode: R32 FW56 Tel 057 8688788

Opening Hours:

09:00-19:00 Mon-Weds, 09:00-21:00 Thurs-Fri, 09:00-18:00 Sat, 1100-18:00 Sun

Breslin Pharmacy

Parkside Shopping Centre, Abbeyleix Rd, Portlaoise.Eircode: R32VY96 Tel: 05786 21310

Opening Hours:

Mon-Fri 09:00-18:00

Chemco Pharmacy

Supervalu Shopping Centre, Main Street, Stradbally. Eircode: R32AY74, Tel: 05786 25044

Opening Hours:

9:00-18:00 Mon-Sat, closed Sun and bank holidays

Chemco Pharmacy

Graigue Village, Graiguecullen. Eircode: R93P2R4 Tel: 059 913 1567

Opening Hours:

Mon - Sat 09.00 18.00

Clarke's CarePlus Pharmacy

The Ossory, Pound Street, Rathdowney. Eircode: R32P950 Tel: 0505 48412

Opening Hours:

Mon-Fri: 09:00-19:00, Sat:09:00-18:00

Clonaslee Pharmacy

Main Street, Clonaslee Eircode: R32NX57 Tel: 057 8686990

Opening Hours:

Mon-Fri 9-18:00, Sat 9.30-1.30

Flynn's Medical Hall

Main Street, Rathdowney. Eircode: R32YF82 Tel: 0505 46172

Opening Hours:

09:00-19:00 Mon-Fri, 09:00-18:00 Sat

Laois Pharmacy

1 Dunamaise House, Portlaoise. Eircode: R32HD72 Tel: 05786 61999

Opening Hours:

9:00 - 18:00

McCarthy's Pharmacy

The Arlington Centre, Link Road, Droughill, Portarlington. Eircode: R32 DVF6 Tel: 05786 45416

Opening Hours:

Mon-Fri 09.00-18.30, Sat 09.00 -18.00

McElwee Pharmacy

O'Connell Square, Mountmellick. Eircode: R32YH61 Tel: 05786 24255

Opening Hours:

Mon-Fri 09:00-18:00

Mihealth Pharmacy

Unit 4A, The Kyle Centre, Portlaoise. Eircode: R32N966 Tel: 05786 32200

Mountmellick Local Pharmacy

Lord Edward Street, Mountmellick Eircode: R32R6CT Tel: 057 862 4444

Opening Hours:

Mon-Fri: 09:00-19:00, Sat: 10:00-19:00, Sun/Bank holidays: 11am-3pm

Portarlington Pharmacy

Eglington House, Park Lane, Portarlington Eircode: R32V3YK Tel: 05786 84532

You can find the list of participating pharmacies in all counties by TAPPING HERE.























