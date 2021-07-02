Could this Irish Covid-19 vaccine passport app allow pubs and restaurants to open?

Pic shows ( l to r ) Cara Cottam, Lead Nurse, RDT CARE, and Robert Brennan, RDT Care’s Chief Executive. PIC: NO FEE, MAXWELLS
Irish healthcare company RDT Care launches vaccine passport app that could help to allow for indoor dining.
The healthcare technology company says its passport which provides a solution for the hospitality sector. It says the app allows staff in restaurants and bars to quickly identify if a customer has been vaccinated or not.
The company says the ‘V-Health Passport’ is a secure smartphone app and produces a unique identifier code for fully vaccinated people.
It adds that the code can then easily scanned by hospitality staff on a phone or tablet to confirm that the customer is fully vaccinated.
The company claims the V-Health Passport is end-to-end secure, fully GDPR compliant and ISO-27001:2013 certified. The company says it is currently presenting the system to the Government and if adopted it can be fully operational within days.
