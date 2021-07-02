Could this Irish Covid-19 vaccine passport app allow pubs and restaurants to open?

Could be part of the solution and be operational within days

covid

Pic shows ( l to r ) Cara Cottam, Lead Nurse, RDT CARE, and Robert Brennan, RDT Care’s Chief Executive. PIC: NO FEE, MAXWELLS

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Irish healthcare company RDT Care launches vaccine passport app that could help to allow for indoor dining.

The healthcare technology company says its passport which provides a solution for the hospitality sector. It says the app allows staff in restaurants and bars to quickly identify if a customer has been vaccinated or not.

The company says the ‘V-Health Passport’ is a secure smartphone app and produces a unique identifier code for fully vaccinated people.

It adds that the code can then easily scanned by hospitality staff on a phone or tablet to confirm that the customer is fully vaccinated. 

The company claims the V-Health Passport is end-to-end secure, fully GDPR compliant and ISO-27001:2013 certified. The company says it is currently presenting the system to the Government and if adopted it can be fully operational within days.

Laois company has vital role in first Brussels post Covid nightclub event

Millennials aged 18 to 34? Here's how to register for a Covid-19 vaccine in your local pharmacy?

