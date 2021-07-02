Laois company has vital role in first Brussels post Covid nightclub event

In the week that Ireland closed the door to indoor hospitality, a growing Laois company is helping nightlife on the continent open up.

Rapidly expanding company Aubren will this weekend be playing a vital role in cleaning the air at the Dance Again event for 350 volunteers in Brussels.

They manufacture air disinfection technology for the Irish-headquartered Novaerus, and it will be used at the major government-backed nightlife test event in Belgium.

On Saturday, 350 volunteers will enter La Madeleine concert hall in Brussels without masks or social distancing to party the night away. The ‘Dance Again’ event will be the first of its kind to take place in a nightclub setting in Brussels since the Pandemic began and the innovative air disinfection technology from Novaerus will be used to disinfect the air throughout the night. All participants must produce a negative Covid-19 test result before entry.

Novaerus’s NanoStrike technology inactivates airborne micro-organisms on contact, providing the first line of protection against viruses and bacteria, including the virus that causes Covid-19. It is already widely used in hospitals, schools and office settings.

The technology has been tested in more than 30 laboratories worldwide and has been proven to reduce SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, by 99.997%

Aubren employs 90 people at the IDA Business Park in Portlaoise and it is building a huge new unit at J17 National Enterprise Park in Togher as it expands, creating more Laois jobs. Read more below.

Their clean air technology is also used in many hospitals as well as labs that manufacture Covid vaccines.

Novaerus’s Belgian distributor, Analis, is providing four of its cutting-edge Defend 1050 devices for the event. A single Defend 1050 can change the air up to four times per hour in a room up to 92 square metres (990 square feet) in size.

The air quality will be constantly monitored inside the venue by CO2 monitors throughout the night.

All Novaerus NanoStrike devices have been approved for use by the Belgian federal government under a recently passed Ministerial Decree on the safe use of air filtration devices.