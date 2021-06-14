Green light given for new factory in Portlaoise

An established Portlaoise engineering firm has been given the green light to move to a state of the art premises in the town's new business park in what is a stamp of approval for the town and Laois as a place to do business.

Laois County Council has given Aubren planning permission to construct a new facility at the J17 National Enterprise Park, Togher just off the M7 in Portlaoise.

The company applied in April 2021 to build a warehouse / light industrial manufacturing factory facility with offices at a site in the park.

The new plant will have an overall floor area of 5,695 sq metres and be 13.1 metres high. Open plan yards, car parking areas, boundary fencing, gates, solar panels on roof, landscaping and all associated site works were also included in the planing permission.

Aubren is an engineering business that designs, makes and delivers air management products. The firm currently operates at the IDA Business Park off Portlaoise's Mountrath Road.

Aubren's Managing Director is Aubrey Nuzum. He was MD of the Irish subsidiary of German-owned ebm-papst for ten years before buying out the facility and establishing Aubren.

It is not clear from the application if there are plans to expand the workforce at the successful company with the relocation.

The move is a vote of confidence in Laois, Portlaoise and Laois County Council's development of the J17 National Enterprise Park. The new facility will be built on land sold to Aubren by Laois County Council as agreed by county councillors in November 2020.

The local authority has invested heavily in the new enterprise park which it hopes will become an attractive hub for companies to set up in Laois.