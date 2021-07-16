BREAKING: Over 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland today

Over 1,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland today.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1173* confirmed cases of Covid-19. It is the first time since February 13 that there have been more than 1,000 cases in a single day.

As of 8am today, 79 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 23 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said, “We continue to experience rapid increases in the incidence of the disease in the community, with cases increasing in 22 out of 26 counties and with the greatest majority of cases occurring in people who have not yet been fully vaccinated.

“The current trajectory of the highly transmissible Delta variant across the country means that unvaccinated people are at high risk of contracting COVID-19, with just over 50% of today’s cases aged between 19-34 years old.

“We need those who are waiting for full vaccination to take every precaution this weekend and to adhere strongly to the public health advice as they await their vaccines – this includes limiting your social contacts, meeting outdoors, staying 2m apart, wearing masks and avoiding international travel. If you are experiencing symptoms of cold and flu: headache, sore throat, runny nose, please let your close contacts know, stay at home and get tested as soon as possible for COVID-19.

"From today, 25-29 year olds can register for their vaccine on the HSE website and I would strongly encourage this age group to do so by visiting: www.hse.ie/vaccine"