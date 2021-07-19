Covid-19 vaccination update for late teens and early twenties who are now the highest risk group for infection

Teenagers and people in their early 20s will be able to get the AstraZenca Covid-19 vaccine, the HSE has announced, as the race against the Delta variant gathers speed in Ireland.

In statement the HSE confirmed that people aged 18-24 who would like to opt in for the two shot vaccine and can register online from today, July 19.

This invitation includes those within this age range who may be in another vaccine allocation group and are not yet vaccinated.

"The quickest and easiest way to register is online with a Personal Public Service (PPS) number, Eircode, a mobile phone number and an email address. Alternatively, people can call HSELive on 1800 700 700 to register on the phone.

"People who don’t have a PPSN can also be vaccinated and can register on the phone with HSElive.

"Once successfully registered, we will send people their appointment details by text message. People who register will be given an appointment at a HSE vaccination centre. We expect to invite people aged 18-24 to register for mRNA vaccines from next week," said the statment.

The HSE adds that everyone registering online will be offered an appointment for one of these vaccines.

People are advised that, when registering, they choose to opt for a viral vector vaccine, the AstraZeneca vaccine, as this may become available earlier than an mRNA vaccines such as the Pfizer and Moderna jabs.

The HSE also says that people opting in may be offered an earlier appointment because a supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine may be available before the mRNA vaccine.

Health authorities add that your appointment text will let you know which vaccine is being offered.

The HSE also reminds people aged 18-34 that they can also choose to get a Janssen / Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a participating pharmacy, depending on supplies. This vaccine is also a viral vector vaccine and was the first vaccine single shot vaccine offered to the 18-24 age group.

NPHET has reported in recent days that most new cases of Covid-19 have emerged among the younger age groups.