Covid-19 incidence tripled in one Laois area latest local area figures

Covid-19's return in Ireland due to the Delta virus is once again in evidence in Laois and while there has been a steadying in Portlaoise as a hotspot the area with the most spread out population is showing the fastest growth rate.

The latest Local Electoral Area (LEA) figures as published on the Covid-19 Ireland data hub breakdown covers the period from June 26 to July 12.

It shows that there were 51 new cases in the Portlaoise area - down from 57 new cases in the two weeks to July 5. The LEA rate per 100,000 population is back to 160.4 down from 179.3. The Portlaoise rate remains above the national incidence of 150.8 per 100 k which is up on the 121.8 per 100 k on the previous recording period.

The population of the Portlaoise LEA is 31,794 people with more than 20,000 living in the county town environs. It includes Abbeyleix, Ballyroan and Ballinakill. It borders Kilkenny.

The latest figures from the Portarlington Graiguecullen LEA show that there were 25 new cases up from 19 new cases in the previous two weeks. The rate has risen from 67.6 per 100k to 89 per 100k.

The population in this LEA is 28,096. Apart from the two big towns, it includes Stradbally, Timahoe, Ballylinan, Ballyadams, Killeshin, Crettyard, Killenard, Ballybrittas. It borders Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny and Offaly.

The situation has worsened in the in the Mountmellick to Borris-in-Ossory LEA.

A total of 21 people tested positive in two weeks to July 8 which is up from eight infecitons in the two weeks to July 5. The incidence has nearly tripled from 32.2 per 100 k to 84.7 per 100k by July 12.

In the 14 days to June 28 there were less than 5 cases in the LEA while the rate per 100k pop was also less than 5 cases per 100k.

The district is less populated than the others. With 24,807 people it includes Rathdowney, Mountrath, Durrow, Castletown, Camross, Errill, Clonaslee and Rosenallis. It borders Tipperary, Offaly and Kilkenny. MORE BELOW LINK.

Health Protection Surveillance Centre figures for all of Laois show that there were 99 new cases over the two weeks up from 86 new confirmed infections in the 14 days to July 5. The incidence has risen by 10 to 116.9 per 100k. The five day moving average was eight new cases a day.

Just over half the cases were recorded in the seven days to July 12.

There were 7,179 new cases nationally in the 14 days to July 12 giving an incidence of 150.8 per 100k.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said last week: “The latest data is showing clear increases in incidence of disease right across the country. There is no question that the delta variant is having a considerable impact of transmission of COVID-19.

“Delta also appears to be presenting with a different variety of symptoms than we have seen with other variants, including headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose. If you have any symptoms of a cold or flu it is vital that you isolate immediately and arrange a test.”

The HSPC advises that the cyber attack is still having an impact on data. It says the May 14 incident has prevented the routine notification of cases, associated deaths and outbreaks of COVID-19 to Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting (CIDR) system.

As an interim measure, provisional epidemiological reports will be prepared based on the information captured by the HSE COVID Care Tracker.

The HSPC says that as soon as all COVID-19 surveillance systems are restored, surveillance staff in laboratories, the Departments of Public Health and HPSC will work together to retrospectively collate and validate COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and deaths diagnosed and/or notified during this period.

