Portlaoise vaccination staff celebrate 50,0000 vaccine deliveries at Laois centre

July is already the busiest month for Covid-19 vaccination at the Portlaoise pandemic hub.

Under the direction of manger Claire Connelly, staff at the HSE Covid Vaccination Centre at the Midland Park Hotel were celebrating the 50,000th vaccine administered at the Laois centre over the weekend.

The Portlaoise CVC opened on April 21 ant the Midlands Park Hotel and the 50,000 milestone was passed on Friday, July .

In April, 3,226 vaccines were given. May was busier with, 11,064 jabs given. The work ramped up in June and July. A total of 18,673 doses were given in June but this was surpassed by Monday, July 26 when 18,737 vaccines had been admistered to bring the total to 51,700.

With four days left in the month, July is on course to be the busiest month at the centre with young people now being targeted for protection.

The HSE says about 40 staff and volunteers work in the centre daily, comprised of vaccinators, pharmacists, administrative and support staff. Appointments start at 8.30am and final appointments are either at 4pm or 7pm depending on the schedule.

The centre is currently offering appointments to anyone of 18 years and over. MORE BELOW LINK.

The HSE adds that anyone attending the centre is advised to bring photo ID and their PPS number, as well as the text confirmation of their appointment on their phone. Children should not be brought to the vaccination centre.