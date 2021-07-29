'Numerous complaints' about Digital Covid Passport mess in Laois

Someone vaccinated in April has yet to get a Digital Covid-19 Passport is among many people in Laois Offaly having problems with the system, local Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley has claimed.

The TD highlighted local issues with the system which is required for travel and other reasons.

“There are numerous complaints with the Digital Covid Passport System from constituents. One constituent, who was vaccinated 20/04/2021 has yet to receive his certificate.

"The Helpline numbers 1800 851 504 and 1800 807 008 cannot deal with the volume of calls they are receiving. People have informed us they have been waiting on the line for up to 4 hours and still not getting to speak to anyone,’’ the TD claimed.

Dep Stanley believes people are being left in limbo.

“Constituents who are due to travel abroad within the next few days don’t know if they can take their holiday or travel to visit relatives abroad because they may not receive their certificate on time.

"People who have arranged indoor family events like Christenings and parties are also in a predicament due to the fact that the certificate will be needed to enter pubs and restaurants. Nobody is taking responsibility for this chaos and the Government Departments are all passing the book," he said.

Dep Stanley said he has written to the Taoiseach today to ask him to intervene.

"This was meant to be a smooth process. People were meant to receive their certificate after their second vaccination," he said.

The Laois Offaly poll topper said Sinn Féin has also contacted Ossian Smyth, Minister of State who has responsibility for this process and the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly but neither have replied.

"It was reported extra staff have been employed to man the helplines and deal with this backlog. Government need to designate 1 Minister in particular to take responsibility immediately and sort out this mess,’’ he said.

He added that the new HSE online system for people who have had Covid or tested positive for Covid in the past 6 months is welcome.