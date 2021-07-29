Search our Archive

29/07/2021

'Numerous complaints' about Digital Covid Passport mess in Laois

EU Digital Covid pass to be issued from today

EU Digital Covid pass

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Someone vaccinated in April has yet to get a Digital Covid-19 Passport is among many people in Laois Offaly having problems with the system, local Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley has claimed.

The TD highlighted local issues with the system which is required for travel and other reasons.

“There are numerous complaints with the Digital Covid Passport System from constituents. One constituent, who was vaccinated 20/04/2021 has yet to receive his certificate.

"The Helpline numbers 1800 851 504 and 1800 807 008 cannot deal with the volume of calls they are receiving. People have informed us they have been waiting on the line for up to 4 hours and still not getting to speak to anyone,’’ the TD claimed.

Dep Stanley believes people are being left in limbo.

“Constituents who are due to travel abroad within the next few days don’t know if they can take their holiday or travel to visit relatives abroad because they may not receive their certificate on time.

"People who have arranged indoor family events like Christenings and parties are also in a predicament due to the fact that the certificate will be needed to enter pubs and restaurants. Nobody is taking responsibility for this chaos and the Government Departments are all passing the book," he said.

Dep Stanley said he has written to the Taoiseach today to ask him to intervene.

"This was meant to be a smooth process. People were meant to receive their certificate after their second vaccination," he said.

The Laois Offaly poll topper said Sinn Féin has also contacted Ossian Smyth, Minister of State who has responsibility for this process and the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly but neither have replied.

"It was reported extra staff have been employed to man the helplines and deal with this backlog. Government need to designate 1 Minister in particular to take responsibility immediately and sort out this mess,’’ he said.

He added that the new HSE online system for people who have had Covid or tested positive for Covid in the past 6 months is welcome.

Covid-19 Delta wave testing spike in Laois confirmed with record numbers swabbed taken across the midlands

Big total announced in Laois GAA club's fundraiser for little Cathail

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie