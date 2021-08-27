Details of latest Laois walk-in vaccination for Covid-19 in Portlaoise

Vaccination staff at Portlaoise centre welcome you to get the jab
Details of the latest round of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics in Portlaoise have been confirmed by the HSE.
It says there will be a walk-in clinic from 8.30 am-10.30 am on Friday, August 27 in Portlaoise at the Covid19 vaccination centre in the Midland Park Hotel Portlaoise.
First and second doses of the Pfizer jab will be administered to those aged 12 and over on Friday.
The centre will also host a walk-in clinic on Saturday, August 28 from 8.30 am to 12 noon. Vaccination staff will also be administering the Pfizer dose 1 & 2 for those aged 12 and over.
Latest figures show that the Delta variant spread is accelerating in Laois with Portlaoise the hotspot.
