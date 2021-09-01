Search our Archive

01/09/2021

Laois near bottom of Covid-19 vaccination rate county table

The county has one of the lowest incidences of the disease

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly with vaccine centre staff at the Laois vaccination hub in Portlaoise

Conor Ganly

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois has the third lowest take up of the Covid-19 vaccination in Ireland but also ranks as having  one of the lowest incidence of the disease in the country, according to a newly published county breakdown.

HSE figures show that the Laois vaccination uptake 85.8% of adults, despite having a big vaccination hub in the heart of Portlaoise.

Waterford has the highest uptake of the jab in the State. The HSE’s county-by-county breakdown of vaccination uptake shows that nearly 99% of adults in Waterford have obtained at least one dose of vaccine.

Laois is out of step with the Donegal and Monagahan which rank below it on vaccination table. Both have incidence rates of the disease exceeding 1,000 per 100,000 of population.

Laois has a 14-day incidence rate of 377.8 cases per 100,000, the fifth lowest rate of new virus cases in the country. The incidence of the virus spiked in Laois during the Delta wave. At one point in the incidence of the virus in the county was the second highest in the country.

Dublin has a 87.3% vaccination rate, the fourth lowest just a head of Laois. The 14-day incidence rate in the capital is 512 cases per 100k. 

A large vaccination clinic in the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise has administered nearly 65,000 vaccines since it opened in April. This centre will relocate to a smaller HSE owned facility from the second week in September. 

The vaccination rates are published in the Irish Independent.

