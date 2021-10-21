BREAKING One Laois area has second highest Covid-19 incidence in Ireland

The incidence of Covid-19 has risen in all parts of Laois but the west and south of the Laois has deteriorated sharply to being the second highest in Ireland.

The latest Local Electoral Area (LEA) figures, published on October 21 show that the virus spread in Laois has spiralled in the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District. It has also jumped in the other two electoral districts - Portlaoise and Portarlington / Graigucullen.

However, because of the virus incidence is rising nationally, the latest figures for the two weeks to October 18 show that Laois continues to show the eight highest rate out of 26 counties.

The latest figures show that there were 115 new cases in the Portlaoise area to October 18. This compares with 95 new cases in the Portlaoise area to October 11. The incidence has risen from 298.8 per 100,000 people to 361.7 per 100k.

The national incidence was 394.2 per 100 k in the two weeks to October 11 it has since risen to 493 per 100k to October 18

The population of the Portlaoise LEA is 31,794 people with more than 20,000 living in the county town environs. It includes Abbeyleix, Ballyroan and Ballinakill. It borders Kilkenny.

The latest figures from the Portarlington Graiguecullen LEA also show that there were 171 new cases to October 18. That is up from 147 in the two weeks to October 11. The incidence has risen to 608.6 per 100 k from 523.2 per 100k.

The population in this LEA is 28,096. Apart from the two big towns the district includes Stradbally, Timahoe, Ballylinan, Ballyadams, Killeshin, Crettyard, Killenard, Ballybrittas. It borders Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny and Offaly.

The situation was also ready getting bad in the Mountmellick / Borris-in-Ossory LEA up to October 11 but has since worsened.

There were 125 new cases in the fortnight to October 11 giving an incidence of 503.9 per 100k. However, the latest official stats reveal that there have been 264 new case in the LEA to October 18 pushing the incidence up per 100k population up to 1064.2.

With 24,807 people it includes Rathdowney, Mountrath, Durrow, Castletown, Camross, Errill, Clonaslee and Rosenallis. It borders Tipperary, Offaly and Kilkenny.

Heretofore, the area has had low figures because it the least populated and most rural part of the county with Mountmellick the only big town.

Only Longford LEA had a higher incidence.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre tracks the spread of the disease for NPHET. Latest figures published by the HPSC to midnight October 19 shows that there were 285 new Laois cases since October 13 giving a seven day incidence of 336.5 per 100k. It showed that there were 524 new cases since October 4 giving an incidence of 618.7 per 100k.

The Laois seven and 14 day incidences are above the national averages. There are 47 new cases a day on average over five days in Laois. Nearly 55% of new cases in Laois were detected in the seven days to October 19.