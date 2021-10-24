Supermac’s appeals to Laois customers to help save lives

Supermac’s is appealing to its customers in Laois to support overseas development agency, Trócaire, in rolling out lifesaving Covid-19 vaccines to vulnerable communities in Somalia, East Africa.

The Irish family food group is asking customers in to donate in store to ensure communities in Somalia, a poor and fragile country ravaged by conflict, drought and hunger, are protected from the killer virus.

Over the years Supermac’s and its generous customers in Laois and all over Ireland have contributed an incredible €500,000 plus to support Trócaire’s work throughout the world through in-store tap and donate, collections and fundraising events.

Paul Healy, Trócaire’s Country Director in Somalia, said the support of Supermac’s customers in Laois and Ireland will be vital in helping the agency administer Covid-19 vaccines to communities in Gedo, southern Somalia, where Trócaire manages the health system.

He said: “While Ireland is emerging from lockdown, with 90 per cent of people over 16 years fully vaccinated, only 1.5% of the population of over 17 million people are vaccinated in Somalia.”

“This is reflective of the massive vaccine inequity in the world. Devastated communities in Gedo are suffering and extremely vulnerable. The impact of Covid-19, conflict and climate change have left people hungry, without livelihoods, and in urgent need of medical care.”

Mr Healy said Trócaire is the main vaccinator in Gedo region, an area slightly bigger than Ireland, where the agency runs four district hospitals. It is overseeing the storage and administration of vaccines, as well as Covid and PCR testing.

He added a huge challenge is vaccine hesitancy and awareness amongst high-risk people including those who have been internally displaced due to conflict and climate change.

“Even getting people to adopt simple measures like handwashing can be a challenge. As well as administering the vaccine we have reached over 160,000 people with screening, treatment of cases and COVID-19 awareness messages. But there are millions more in need of support.”

“The donations from Supermac’s customers are greatly appreciated and have helped change the lives of so many. We look forward to continued support for the most vulnerable people in the world.”

Supermac’s MD, Pat McDonagh, said: “The global pandemic has ravaged communities throughout the world. We have seen its impact on communities here at home, but as we emerge from the clutches of the pandemic, it is important that we support those in need of vaccines throughout the world.”

“Trócaire is a charity very close to the hearts of myself and my wife myself Una and we are delighted to support its lifechanging work. Our family and teams across the organisation have seen for ourselves the impact of Trócaire’s work on the ground in Africa and Central America. It is devastating to see the levels of poverty. We would like to thank our customers, suppliers and the entire Supermac’s family for their fantastic contributions to the charity.”

Supermac’s customers can donate to this appeal in all outlets throughout Laois and Ireland.