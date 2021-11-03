Search

Laois Covid-19 infections surged during Halloween mid-term school break

Virus surging again

New testing criteria implemented

Coronavirus Covid-19 positive tests are all to common again as virus surges

Conor Ganly

Laois has one of the highest Covid-19 infection rates in Ireland with nearly 60% new cases recorded during the mid-term Halloween school break, according to official figures.

Epidemiology of COVID-19 in Ireland 14 day report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC)  reports on the incidence of the disease from October 19 to midnight Monday, November 1.

It reveals that Laois there were 407 new virus cases in the seven days to November 1. That is 57% of the 713 cases of the coronavirus officially identified since October 19.

The seven day incidence is 480.5 per 100,000 population while the 14 day incidence is 841.8 per 100 k. The five day average reveals 59 new cases a day in Laois.

The HSPC Covid-19 county by county table shows that Laois has the sixth worst incidence of the virus. The incidence is also higher than the national average. Neighbouring Carlow has the second highest incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Nationally, a total of 18,286 positive tests were returned in the seven days to November 1 giving an incidence of 384 per 100 k. A total of 33,095 new cases were confirmed in the 14 days to November 1  giving an incidence of 695.0 per 100k. Just over 55% of cases emerged in the previous seven days. The daily average of positive tests is 2811 a day for the 26 counties.

Just over 5,000 of those confirmed cases are conformed among children aged 5-12. The next biggest group are adults aged 35-44 years - there were 5840 positive tests returned from this age group.

