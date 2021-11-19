Popular Laois bingo hit by Covid-19

Bingo had resumed in places
The popular Graiguecullen bingo on the Laois Carlow border will not resume due to the fourth wave of Covid-19.
The organisers have announced in the local parish newsletter against recommencing games.
"In light of the very high number of Covid cases in our area and around the country at present and the request from the Department of Health for people to restrict their contacts, it has been decided to postpone reopening our parish bingo for another few weeks.
"We know people have been looking forward to Tuesday and are anxious to get back to meeting their friends and neighbours from bingo but the safety of everyone is paramount to us. Hopefully delaying for another few weeks will see us over the peak of this pandemic," said the statement.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.