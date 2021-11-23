Covid-19 incidence rises again Laois after week of improvement

The incidence of Covid-19 in Laois has crept back up in Laois after showing signs of improvement in the past week.

While the situation has not deteriorated significantly, progress after the first two weeks of September has stalled and is showing signs of worsening.

Laois continues to be among the 10 counties with the lowest incidence of the disease. However, the daily number of new cases is back on the rise as is the seven day incidence.

Figures published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre in the 14 day Epidemiology of COVID-19 in Ireland cover the two weeks up to midnight November 21.

There were 507 new Laois cases in the week to November 21 giving a seven day incidence of 598.6 per 100,000 population.

There were 1030 new cases in Laois in the 14 days to November 21 giving an incidence of 1216.1.

Nearly half of the new cases identified occurred in the week to November 21. The daily average number of new cases over five days was now 79 according to the report published on November 22.

The figures do not compare favourable to the last HPSC report published on November 19. It looked at the two weeks to November 18.

It showed that 449 new cases were confirmed in Laois in the previous seven days giving an incidence of 530.1 per 100k. The 1012 new cases that emerged in the 14 days to November 18 gave an incidence of 1194.8. A the time just over 44% of cases in 14 days had been detected in the previous. The daily average on November 18 was 58 new cases a day.

Successive reports up to November 19 showed the situation in Laois had been improving.

However, these Laois has yet to return to the situation it was at at one point in November when the county had the fourth highest incidence of the disease and 89 people were testing positive every day.

The latest HPSC report also shows that incidences in the county is below the national seven and 14 day incidences.

A total of 56,562 people were official confirmed has having caught Covid-19 in the 14 days to November 21 in Ireland. This yielded an incidence of 1187.8 per 100k. The seven day incidence is 605.5 per 100 k due to 28,835. Just over half the cases detected in the past two weeks were identified in the last seven days.

An average of 4078 are testing positive every day.

Carlow has the highest incidence while Donegal as the lowest per head of population infection rate.

The accuracy of figures may be underestimated due to problems accessing PCR testing.