BREAKING NPHET wants Covid-19 masks for school children and party clampdown

Many primary school children look set to soon have to wear masks while restrictions are set to be placed on birthdays, communions and nativity plays under a new recommendation from the the National Public Health Emergency Team.

NPHET wants to make the masks mandatory for children from 3rd class upwards.

Children aged over nine will have to wear masks on public transport, in shops and and other public settings where the rule currently applies for those aged 13 and over.

NPHET also recommends that children avoid community gatherings for the next two weeks. This will include communions, nativity plays and other Christmas events.

Indoor birthday parties, sleepovers and play dates also face restrictions though such events outdoors may go ahead if small numbers are attending.

The recommendations will be considered by Government next week.

The possibility that children could soon be vaccinated is also in the pipeline.