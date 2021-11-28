Search

28 Nov 2021

Portlaoise hospital Covid-19 drop has little impact on beds shortage

Just 16 ICU beds in Ireland available on Saturday night

Covid-19 coronavirus

Covid-19 at Portlaoise hospital frontline ICU staff

The number of patients with Covid-19 in Portlaoise hospital has dropped but Frontline staff continue to struggle to find space for patients with the virus or people who need hospital care for other illnesses.

The HSE Acute Hospital Covid-19 report published on Sunday November 28 covers the 24 hours up to Saturday, November 27 - the day the existence of a new Omicron variant emerged.

It shows that there war now just four people being treated for Covid-19 at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Just one of these patients was critically ill in ICU.

While Covid-19 numbers have reduced, the bed situation was not in a much better of a place at the Laois hospital on Saturday night.

There were just four general beds and one available ICU bed available to doctors and nurses by 8pm on November 27.

ICU expansion demand made to health minister for Portlaoise hospital

Sinn Féin TD calls on Stephen Donnellly to act

Portlaoise is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which includes hospitals in Offaly, Kildare and the capital.

There were 11 Covid-19 patients at Tullamore hospital on Saturday night. Of these two were critically ill. It had four available general beds and just one ICU bed.

Naas General had 11 Covid-19 patients of whom two were in ICU. It had 18 general beds but just one ICU bed.

Tallaght and St James's are in the same HSE group.

Covid booster recommended for everyone aged 16 and over

Tallaght 36 Covid-19 patients of whom were critically ill. It had five general beds but no ICU bed.

St James's had 30 confirmed and 37 suspected Covid-19 patients. Of these, 12 were critically ill. It had 48 general beds but no ICU beds.

Nationally, 542 people had Covid-19 in hospitals around the country on Saturday night. 121 of these were critically ill.

There were just 16 ICU beds available for Covid-19 patients and other critically ill patients. There was just one ICU bed for children on Saturday night.

