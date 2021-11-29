Search

29 Nov 2021

Huge chunk of the 9,000 Covid-19 case total in Laois confirmed in past two months

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Nearly 9,000 people in Laois have officially tested positive for Covid-19 in Laois since the start of the pandemic with over 1,500 people confirmed as having the disease in the past month making November the worst period for infections.

The total for positive tests in Laois to November 24 had reached 8,936. Of the total, 1,512 were detected in November. That's a significant 17% of the total since March 2020 when the virus hit.

When combined with October 2021, nearly 3,000 cases have been confirmed in Laois in the past two months or about a third of the pandemic total for the county. MORE BELOW LINK

The latest incidence figures for the Delta wave in Laois exceed the third wave in January 2021 before vaccination. Some 1,217 were officially recorded as having contracted the virus in Laois during the month. This figure would have been higher had it not been for the lockdown imposed just after Christmas 2020.

Recent figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre showed Laois having amongst the highest and lowest incidences of the disease.

At one point in November Laois had the fourth highest, but this changed to the fourth lowest before climbing again to mid- table at the end of last week.

Meanwhile, Portlaoise now has the highest incidence of the virus in the county. There has been improvement in the Portarlington / Graiguecullen and Borris in Ossory / Mountmellick Municipal Districts.

The Portlaoise figures show that there were 457 new cases in the two weeks to November 22 giving an incidence of 1437.4 per 100,000 people.

There were 330 new cases in the Portarlington / Graiguecullen electoral area giving an incidence of rate of 1174.5 per 100k population.

There were 228 positive tests in the Borris-in-Ossory / Mountmellick area in the two weeks to November 22. This gave an rate of 919.1 per 100k pop.

