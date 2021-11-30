Laois is the Covid-19 yo-yo county as Delta detections surge again

Laois is going in the wrong direction on the Covid-19 incidence table not long after it appeared the county was leading the way for decreasing incidence.

The latest HSPC report shows that most of the Covid-19 indicators are once again looking bad in Laois with the virus spiking again in the last week of November.

During the past month Laois has fluctuated from having the fourth highest incidence to the second lowest. The downward trend didn't last too long and now, as November ends, the virus is on the march again in the Midlands county. It is also out of step with most other counties which are showing a falling incidence.

Official Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) prepared on Monday, November 29 show that Laois is back in the top ten for counties with the highest incidence of the virus.

The 14 day incidence up to midnight November 28 was 1135.8 per 100,000 population on the back of 962 new cases. Crucially, 539 of these cases, or 56%, were detected in the seven days to November 28. The seven day incidence is 636.4 per 100 k in Laois this is above the national average.

During the second half of November less than half of the 14 day totals had been detected in the previous week.

Another negative for Laois is the daily case rate. There daily average number of new cases over five days has risen to 88 a day. This is just one short of the fourth wave peak in Laois that was reported earlier in November. At one stage in November the daily average had dropped into the 50s.

A total of 61,659 cases of Covid-19 were detected in Ireland during the 14 days to November 28. This gives a national incidence of 1294.8 per 100 k.

There were 30,071 new Covid-19 cases detected the week to November 28 yielding an incidence of 631.5 per 100 k. Just under half of all infections detected were confirmed in seven days to Sunday. On average 4,503 new cases are being detected each day.

Leitrim has the lowest incidence while Carlow has the highest incidence.

NPHET says day to day variation in the reported number of cases of COVID-19 does not impact on key trend analysis. It says analysing over a longer time period such as a week or 14 days, smooths out any variations introduced by processing times, and provides a more stable picture of the trend.