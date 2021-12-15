Covid-19 in double figures in Portlaoise hospital - no ICU beds in Laois, Offaly or Kildare

The number of people with Covid-19 in Portlaoise hospital has risen into double figures with three patients critically ill with the virus according to official HSE figures which reveal that there were no ICU beds at HSE group which includes the Laois hospital.

The latest COVID-19 Daily Operations Update Acute Hospitals from the HSE's Performance Management and Improvement Unit covers the 24 hours up to 8pm, Tuesday, December 14. They dispel any notion that the pressure is easing on hospitals due to Covid-19.

It shows that there were 11 people in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise with the virus. Of these, three were admitted in the previous 24 hours. The hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) had three patients.

The report shows that there were three available beds at the Laois hospital but now free ICU beds which are vital for patients with Covid-19 or other illnesses who are very sick.

The Laois hospital is in the Dublin Midland Hospital Group which includes facilities in Tullamore, Naas and the capital. The group which serves a population of some 400,000 people had no ICU beds free on Tuesday night.

There were 10 Covid-19 patients in Tuallamore hospital of whom one was critically ill. It had four general beds but no ICU beds.

Naas General had 19 Covid positive patients of whom three were critically ill. It had one general bed but no ICU beds available.

St James's and Tallaght are the two big Dublin hospitals in the group.

There were 20 confirmed and 40 suspected Covid cases in St James's. It was treating 14 critically ill people. It had 12 general beds free but no ICU beds.

Tallaght had 44 confirmed Covid patients and six suspected. The west Dublin hospital had no spare general beds and no spare ICU beds.

A third of the total number of patients in ICU/HDU (318) around Ireland had Covid-19.

The HSE says there were 457 people confirmed as having Covid-19 in Irish hospitals by 8pm December 15.