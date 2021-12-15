Covid-19 incidence drops in Laois and all counties but Dublin

The incidence of new Covid-19 cases dropped below a key threshold in Laois and all other counties except Dublin in the second week of December, according to official new figures.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) monitors the pandemic in Ireland. Its latest Epidemiology of COVID-19 in Ireland - 14 day report shows that less than 50% of new cases confirmed in the past two weeks were identified in the last seven days.

Only in Dublin were more than half of cases identified in the week to midnight December 13.

This may be a positive sign that the Delta wave of the virus may finally be coming under control due to new restrictions. However, the likely impact of the Omicron wave may change the situation again.

Th report shows a slightly improved situation in Laois where 577 new Covid-19 cases in the seven days to December 13. That gives an incidence of 681.3 per 100,000 people.

There were 1262 new PCR test confirmed cases in Laois in the two weeks since November 30. This gives an incidence of 1,490.0 per 100 k. Nearly 46% of Laois cases were confirmed in the last seven days. The average number of new cases is now 78 a day.

A total of 29,509 new cases were confirmed in Ireland in the seven days to December 13. That's an incidence of 619.7 per 100 k. There were 62,148 in the first two weeks of the month giving an incidence of 1305.1 per 100k.

Just over 47% of all new cases in Ireland were confirmed in the seven days to December 13. On average, there are now 4268 new positive tests a day in Ireland over five days.