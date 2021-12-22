Laois people can given themselves life saving booster gift this Christmas

The HSE has published details of the opening times of its Covid-19 vaccination centre in Laois where local people who are eligible can get their booster shots during Christmas.

The Laois Vaccination Centre is based at the St Fintan's Health Campus on the Stradbally Road, Portlaoise. Eircode R32XEN0

Booster walk-in clinics for members of the public aged 40 years and older.

- Wednesday 22 December, 10am to 6pm

· Thursday 23 December, 9am to 2.30pm

· Friday 24 December, 9am to 12pm

The Centre is planning to open on Wednesday, December 29 through to Sunday, January 2 and expect these days to be self-scheduling or walk-ins.

Booster walk-ins for healthcare workers

· Sunday 19 December, 9am to 6pm - healthcare workers over 30 only

· Thursday 23 December, 9am to 12.30pm - healthcare workers over 30 only

· Friday 24 December, 9am to 12pm - healthcare workers over 30 only

- Tuesday 28 December, 8.30am to 6pm - healthcare workers under 30 only

Queueing times

For the most up to date queueing times see HSE Twitter

Offaly Vaccination Centre

Mucklagh Community Centre, Mucklagh, Tullamore, Offaly, R35 DN02

Booster walk-in clinics, 40 years and older

· Sunday 19 December, 9am to 3pm

· Monday 20 December, 9.15am to 5pm

· Tuesday 21 December, 9.15am to 5pm

· Wednesday 22 December, 8.15am to 7pm

· Thursday 23 December, 2pm to 7pm

· Friday 24 December, 9am to 12pm

You need to wait 3 months (at least 90 days) after your vaccine course before you can get a booster.

Booster walk-in clinics for healthcare workers

· Sunday 19 December, 9am to 3pm

· Monday 20 December, 9.15am to 5pm

· Tuesday 21 December, 9.15am to 5pm

· Wednesday 22 December, 8.15am to 7pm

· Thursday 23 December, 8.15am to 12.30pm - healthcare workers under 30 only

· Thursday 23 December, 2pm to 7pm

· Friday 24 December, 9am to 12pm



Dose 1 and 2 walk-in clinics

· Thursday 23 December, 8.15am to 12.30pm

Longford Vaccination Centre - Clonguish GAA Club

8 Railway Court, Lamagh, Newtownforbes, Longford, N39 A4E7

Booster walk-in clinics, 40 years and older

· Monday 20 December, 9.15am to 4pm

· Tuesday 21 December, 9.15am to 4pm

· Wednesday 22 December, 9.15am to 12.15pm and 1.45pm to 7.30pm

· Friday 24 December, 8.15am to 11am

Booster walk-in clinics, Healthcare workers

· Monday 20 December, 9.15am to 4pm - healthcare workers over 30 only

· Tuesday 21 December, 9.15am to 4pm - healthcare workers over 30 only

· Wednesday 22 December, 9.15am to 12.15pm and 1.45pm to 7.30pm - healthcare workers over 30 only

· Friday 24 December, 8.15am to 11am - healthcare workers over 30 only

Walk-in Dose 1 and 2 clinics

· Thursday 23 December, 9.15am to 11.3am

Queueing times

For the most up to date queueing times see HSE Twitter

Westmeath Community Vaccination Centre

Moate Youth and Community Sports Centre, Church Street, Moate, Westmeath, N37 KW60

Booster walk-in clinics, 40 years and older

· Sunday 19 December, 2pm to 7pm

· Monday 20 December, 2pm to 7pm

· Tuesday 21 December, 2pm to 7pm

· Thursday 23 December, 2pm to 7pm

· Friday 24 December, 9am to 12pm

Booster walk-in clinics for healthcare workers

· Sunday 19 December, 2pm to 7pm - healthcare workers over 30 only

· Monday 20 December, 2pm to 7pm - healthcare workers over 30 only

· Tuesday 21 December, 2pm to 7pm- healthcare workers over 30 only

· Wednesday 22 December, 4pm to 7pm - healthcare workers under 30 only

· Thursday 23 December, 2pm to 7pm- healthcare workers over 30 only

· Friday 24 December, 9am to 12pm, - healthcare workers over 30 only

Dose 1 and 2 walk-in clinics

· Wednesday 22 December, 4pm to 7pm

Queueing times

For the most up to date queueing times see HSE Twitter

Details of all clinics can be accessed HERE