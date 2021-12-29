Search

29 Dec 2021

BREAKING Highest ever number of Irish Covid-19 cases as #Omicron is rampant

coronavirus covid-19

Covid-19 testing centre at St Fintan's Health Campus on Portlaoise's Dublin road is the venue for a five day asymptomatic pop-up test centre

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Fears that Christmas queues at the Covid-19 testing centres in Portlaoise and elsewhere were a sign of that the Omicron virus is now rampant is borne out by new figures which reveal a record number of infections.

In its daily statement, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 16,428* confirmed cases of Covid-19 on December 28.

NPHET added that as of 8am, December 29, there were 568 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 93 are in ICU.

The statement added that there has been a total of 5,912 deaths related to COVID-19 notified in Ireland. This incudes 22 deaths newly notified in the past week since last Wednesday, December 22.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health commented on the figures.

“All of the latest epidemiological indicators are a cause of concern. In recent days, we have seen a rise in new admissions to hospital of COVID-19 patients, at levels not seen since January 2021. On two consecutive days this week, over 100 patients with COVID-19 were either admitted to hospital or received a “detected” test result while in hospital. 

“Today, we are also reporting our highest ever number of confirmed cases in Ireland. The Omicron variant is accelerating rapidly in the community and given the very high levels of transmission of this new variant nationwide, every individual should consider themselves potentially infectious, and strictly adhere to the public health measures by washing hands regularly, keeping a safe distance from others, avoiding crowded places and reducing social contacts as much as possible," he said.  

He highlighted the importance of vaccination.

“This time last year the public health advice was our only defence from COVID-19 and these measures are still central to our collective effort to minimise the spread of infection. However, as we move towards the New Year, we do so with the knowledge that 92% of our population over 16 years are now fully vaccinated, the roll out of the vaccine booster is well underway and the vaccine campaign for children aged 5-11 has commenced for those with underlying conditions. 

“The COVID-19 vaccine and the vaccine booster provide good protection from COVID-19 infection. If you are not yet fully vaccinated or are yet to receive a booster dose, please take the vaccine as soon as it is available to you," he said.

He urged people to comply with the public health guidance. 

“The best way for all of us to stay safe and to continue to protect our loved ones over the coming weeks is to keep your social contacts as low as possible, avoid high risk activities and continue to follow all of the public health measures that we know can stop the spread of COVID-19. 

“If you have travelled from overseas to spend time in Ireland it is important that you take an antigen test every day for five days," he said.

