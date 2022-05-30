HSE fails to comment on the future of Covid test centres

Covid-19 test centre in Laois
The HSE have repeatedly failed to be drawn on whether Covid 19 test centres would be scaled back in the same way as Vaccination centres.
Just over a week ago the HSE announced its intention to close all of its midland vaccination centres with the exception of its Portlaoise centre. The decision to close the other three midland centres was taken in light of dwindling demand for the service. The HSE was eager to point out that Covid vaccination remains available in each of the three counties through GPs and pharmacists.
The move to close vaccination centres in Offaly, Longford and Westmeath prompted questions about the future of the HSE Covid 19 test centres in the midlands and elsewhere.
However, despite queries over the space of a week, the HSE has not outlined what the future holds for its network of test centres.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.