27 Jun 2022

Retrial to begin of man with Laois address accused of murder

Criminal Courts of Justice

Reporter:

Court Reporter

27 Jun 2022 6:58 PM

A jury has been sworn-in to hear the retrial of a 20-year-old man accused of murdering a fisherman in Waterford almost four years ago when he was a teenager.

Dean Kerrie, of St Brigid’s Square, Portarlington, Co Laois, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Jack Power (25) at Shanakiel, Dunmore East, Co Waterford, on July 26, 2018, when he was 17.

Mr Kerrie spoke only to answer "not guilty" when the single charge of murder was read out to him by the registrar at the Central Criminal Court on Monday, June 27.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott emphasised to the jury that they stay away from media reporting and social media regarding the case while they are serving as jurors. He said they should only concentrate on the evidence in front of them in the courtroom "and nothing else".

The trial in front of the seven women and five men of the panel is expected to last up to 15 working days and begins on Tuesday, June 28 when Michael Delaney SC will open the case for the prosecution.

A jury failed to reach a verdict when the first trial concluded in February 2022.

