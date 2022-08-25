Gardai issue appeal over Laois thefts

Portlaoise Garda Station
Laois Gardai are appealing for information in relation to recent thefts.
They said: “Portlaoise Garda are currently investigating the theft of a number of items from locations around the Ballytegan and Ridge Road areas of Portlaoise”
Gardai say some items have been recovered and they are looking to identify owners.
“We are also particularly interested in speaking to anyone that saw suspicious activity overnight in those areas and the movement of a powerwasher,” Gardai stated.
They said: “A number of persons have been arrested and are currently detained.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100.
