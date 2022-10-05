Laois Offaly Gardaí suspect arson attack in heart of midlands town

Gardai launch investigation after arson attack in centre of Tullamore
Laois Offaly Gardaí have launched an investigation after an arson attack in the centre of Tullamore yesterday evening.
Gardaí and emergency services attended an incident of criminal damage by fire of a domestic residence that occurred at approximately 6:50pm yesterday in the Quinnsworth area of Tullamore.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Flames leapt into the sky in Tullamore with clouds of acrid black smoke filling the air.
Nearby streets were closed off as firefighters battled the fire well after darkness fell. Several units were on site to deal with the blaze.
It is understood that asbestos was burning in the building and fumes were causing irritation to people in adjoining streets
