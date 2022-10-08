Search

08 Oct 2022

Three months for threats in Laois

Court - Smashed garda patrol car outside Portlaoise courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

08 Oct 2022 6:53 PM

A  man who admitted threats to kill has been handed a three month prison sentence.

Benjamin Morrissey, 21, of Millhouse, Market Square, Portarlington appeared in court via videolink. 

He was accused of threatening to kill or cause serious harm at his address on October 19 in 2019. 

Sgt JJ Kirby said the victim didn’t want to make a victim impact statement and wishes the accused the best for the future. Sgt Kirby said the accused has a number of previous convictions and was serving a prison sentence.

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said his client had entered a plea to the matter. He said the offence occurred one month after the man’s 18th birthday when his life was out of control. 

The man has since been given a “significant” prison sentence and is using his time well in Mountjoy Prison, said Mr Fitzgerald. 

Judge Andrew Cody said it “very much stands to his credit that he pleads guilty.” He convicted the man and sentenced him to three months commencing immediately.

ENDS

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media