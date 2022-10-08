Three months for threats in Laois

A man who admitted threats to kill has been handed a three month prison sentence.
Benjamin Morrissey, 21, of Millhouse, Market Square, Portarlington appeared in court via videolink.
He was accused of threatening to kill or cause serious harm at his address on October 19 in 2019.
Sgt JJ Kirby said the victim didn’t want to make a victim impact statement and wishes the accused the best for the future. Sgt Kirby said the accused has a number of previous convictions and was serving a prison sentence.
Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said his client had entered a plea to the matter. He said the offence occurred one month after the man’s 18th birthday when his life was out of control.
The man has since been given a “significant” prison sentence and is using his time well in Mountjoy Prison, said Mr Fitzgerald.
Judge Andrew Cody said it “very much stands to his credit that he pleads guilty.” He convicted the man and sentenced him to three months commencing immediately.
