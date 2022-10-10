Gardai offer advice after seizing truck in Laois

Pic Credit: Laois Offaly Gardai
A truck driver stopped in Laois on suspicion of holding a mobile phone earlier today was found to be uninsured.
Gardai took to social media to issue some advice following the incident in the Mountrath area.
“Whilst driving a HGV that is neither taxed, insured or roadworthy. It would be wise not to draw attention to yourself by using a mobile phone while driving and failing to wear a seat belt,” Gardai advised.
They said the vehicle was seized by Laois Roads Policing Unit in Mountrath. Fixed Charge Notices have been issued and court proceedings were commenced, Gardai said.
