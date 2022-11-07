Gardai investigating GAA defibrillator thefts find lifesaving devices in Portlaoise

Gardai investigating the theft of defibrillators from GAA clubs in Laois and Kildare recovered life saving equipment in Portlaoise at the weekend.

Two of the life saving devices were stolen from sports clubs in the neighbouring counties in recent days.

Laois Offaly Gardai issued an appeal over the thefts from St Joseph’s GAA Club in Laois and Castlemitchell GFC in Kildare in the past week.

St Joseph’s GAA said they believed the theft occurred from their Kellyville grounds sometime between Wednesday, November 2 and Friday, November 4.

Gardai issued an appeal in relation to the thefts and a number of items were recovered in Portlaoise at the weekend.

This afternoon Gardai confirmed four defibrillators were found along with some other suspected stolen items at a location in Portlaoise on Saturday, November 5. The recovered items, which have yet to be confirmed as property from the GAA clubs, are estimated to be worth over €3,000.

Gardai described the thefts as “unusual” and said they were treating the matter very seriously as the theft of such equipment puts lives at risk.

Gardai said no arrests have been made and the thefts are under investigation. They are appealing to anyone who might have information to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100.