Search

14 Nov 2022

Portlaoise hosts National Garda Youth Awards

Portlaoise hosts National Garda Youth Awards

Garda Youth Awards Ceremony. Pic Credit An Garda Siochana

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

14 Nov 2022 12:00 PM

Portlaoise played host to the National Garda Youth Awards 2022 over the weekend. 

The National Garda Youth Awards were established by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in 2019 in  recognition of the meaningful work of so many young people in communities all across Ireland.

Speaking at the ceremony in the Midland Park Hotel in Portlaoise on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner, Ann Marie McMahon reflected: "Today is a special occasion which shines a light on the inspiring and dedicated young people within our communities.

It is important that we celebrate and acknowledge the contributions they have made. We hope today's awards will bring encouragement and confidence to these talented young people and allow for further growth in their futures."

A total of 23 awards were handed out to celebrate the contributions of young people, both individually and as part of groups, for the National Garda Youth Awards 2022.

WATCH: Portlaoise Musical Society to Proclaim this classic in new show

The event acknowledged the contributions made in a number of Garda Divisions which included Dublin, Wicklow, Kerry, Cork, Wexford, Sligo/Leitrim, Mayo/Roscommon, Longford, Kildare, Tipperary and Donegal.

This year’s awards were presented by Deputy Commissioner, Anne Marie McMahon and Assistant Commissioner, Roads Policing and Community Engagement, Paula Hilman.

National Garda Youth Recipients were:

Community Safety Award

St Colman’s Transition Year Students 2020 – 2022 (Cork North)

Alan McCarron and Cormac Brady (Donegal)

Special Achievement Award

Gráinne Norton – (DMR North)

Valeriia and Adriana Golub (Wexford)

Darragh Kelleher (Cork West)

Amy Keogh (Sligo/Leitrim)

Jamie Hannon (Mayo)

Geraldine Maughan (Roscommon/Longford)

Group Award

Maria Syed, Afaf Syed, Hafsah Syed, Zahra Syed (DMR East)

Wexford Comhairle na nÓg (Wexford)

The LEAD Group (DMR West)

The Ukranian Support Group, Athy College (Kildare)

Traveller Girls Film Project (Cork West)

Cork City Comhairle na nÓg (Cork City)

 Individual Award

Alexandra Khrystych (DMR North Central)

Eeman Fatima (DMR West)

Laura Devereux (Wicklow)

Patrick Clifford (Kerry)

Ava McKenna (Cork North)

Wiktor Owczarek (Cork City)

Special Recognition Award

Jamie Buckley (Cork City)

Saoirse Kelly (Tipperary)

Josh Marley (Donegal)

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media