Garda Criminal Assets Bureau reveal number of targets in Laois and Offaly

The Garda wing that chases down the profits made by criminals was on the tail of nearly 50 targets in Laois and Offaly at the end of last year.

So reports the annual report from the Criminal Assets Bureau for 2020 which reveals some of the work done in cracking down on criminals.

The report says that there were 47 persons and organisations in the Laois Offaly Garda Divisional area by the end of the year.

CAB were after 68 cases in Kildare which is linked to Laois and Offaly.

A total of 48 targets were being pursued in Kilkenny Carlow. Mayo has just five cases.

Outside Dublin, CAB was pursuing 1,731 what it terms targets around Ireland. Limerick at 134 has the highest number of cases being targeted by CAB outside the capitial.

A total of 754 cases were being pursued in the Dublin Divisions. West Dublin has the highest number of cases in Ireland and Dublin with 284 targets being pursued.

CAB returned returned over €5m to the State in 2020 as a result of investigations into criminal activity around Ireland.