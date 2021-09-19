Search

19/09/2021

Man sharing drugs at Electric Picnic ‘must have had a lot of friends’

Man sharing drugs at Electric Picnic ‘must have had a lot of friends’

Gardaí on patrol at the Electric Picnic

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man who was sharing drugs at the Electric Picnic must have had a lot of friends, Judge Catherine Staines noted at the local court last week. 

Liam Peart, 20, of Clogga, Arklow, Co Wicklow was charged with possession of MDMA and possession for sale or supply at the Electric Picnic on August 31, 2019. 

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that 49 bags of MDMA to the value of €3,270 had been found. Mr Peart was apologetic and co-operative. 

Appearing for Mr Peart, Suzanne Dooner BL said he had been diagnosed with ADHD and autism. He accepted the drugs were on his person but he was sharing them with friends and not making a profit. 

Judge Staines noted that he must have had a lot of friends. 

Ms Dooner said he had cooperated on the day. 

Judge Staines  imposed a six month sentence, suspended for a year in light of his guilty plea. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media