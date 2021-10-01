Man charged in connection with cannabis growhouse in Laois sent for trail to Circuit Court

A man charged with cultivation of cannabis at Mountrath earlier this year has been sent forward for trial to the Circuit Court.
The Book of Evidence was served on Phu Vo, 42, of no fixed abode at Portlaoise District Court last week. He is charged with cultivation of cannabis without a licence at 8 Newline Close, Mountrath on February 19 this year and possession and possession for sale or supply.
He was sent for trial to Portlaoise Circuit Court, sitting in Tullamore, on October 26. There was no application for bail.
One Junior Counsel was initially assigned. Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald asked also for a Senior Counsel, noting that the value of the cannabis was over €200,000. The two Counsel were approved.
