Laois Offaly district judge sends man accused of producing child pornography forward for trial

A man accused of sexual assault and the production and possession of child pornography has been sent for trial at the next sitting of Midlands Circuit Court in Tullamore.

The 26-year-old accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is alleged to have committed numerous offences between January 2010 and April 2020.

He is accused of sexually assaulting one female between January 1 and June 6 in 2010 and another on many different dates between November 1, 2011 and November 30, 2016.

It is alleged he possessed child pornography between April 1, 2011 and December 1, 2016, and both possessed and produced the pornography on April 22, 2020.

Several other counts allege child pornography offences on dates in 2012 and 2016 and the man is accused of using a child for sexual exploitation in 2016.

A book of evidence was served on the accused at the District Court and Judge Catherine Staines granted an application from the State for him to be sent to Tullamore Circuit Court sitting on December 7 next.

The man was remanded on his own bail but was ordered to reside at his residence and surrender his passport.

Free legal aid was granted for a solicitor, a junior counsel and a senior counsel.