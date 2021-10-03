Search

03/10/2021

Laois Offaly district judge sends man accused of producing child pornography forward for trial

Accused also faces sexual assault charge in Midlands Circuit Court

Man accused of sexual assault and production of child pornography sent forward to trial at Tullamore Circuit Court

Man accused of sexual assault and production of child pornography sent forward to trial at Tullamore Circuit Court

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A man accused of sexual assault and the production and possession of child pornography has been sent for trial at the next sitting of Midlands Circuit Court in Tullamore.

The 26-year-old accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is alleged to have committed numerous offences between January 2010 and April 2020.

He is accused of sexually assaulting one female between January 1 and June 6 in 2010 and another on many different dates between November 1, 2011 and November 30, 2016.

It is alleged he possessed child pornography between April 1, 2011 and December 1, 2016, and both possessed and produced the pornography on April 22, 2020.

Several other counts allege child pornography offences on dates in 2012 and 2016 and the man is accused of using a child for sexual exploitation in 2016.

A book of evidence was served on the accused at the District Court and Judge Catherine Staines granted an application from the State for him to be sent to Tullamore Circuit Court sitting on December 7 next.

The man was remanded on his own bail but was ordered to reside at his residence and surrender his passport.

Free legal aid was granted for a solicitor, a junior counsel and a senior counsel.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media