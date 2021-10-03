Search

03/10/2021

Bombing biker trio clocked at 'instant death' speed by Laois Offaly gardaí

Gardaí appeal appeal to the public to help trace them

Gardaí laois offaly

Bikers captured on camera by Laois Offaly gardaí

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois Offaly Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracking down three bikers clocked riding at more than double the speed limit.

The Gardaí issued a statement this weekend after one of the division's traffic units was checking drivers for speed on Saturday, October 2.

"They encountered these threee motorcyclists travelling together who had no regard for their own safety or that of others. They were clocked travelling at 188kph in a 80kph zone. Instant death for them and possibly another family if they lost control.

"Investigations are ongoing to identify them and any information that may assist will be helpful. They passed through the Meelaghans, Ballina Cross and Ballinagar areas," the said.

Anyone who thinks they can help is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 0579327600. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

The Laois Offaly Division says the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and the Gardaí are appealing to motorcycle riders to slow down, ‘ease off the throttle’ and keep within speed limits.

The appeal is being made in response to the high number of motorcycle fatalities seen this year.

Gardaí say crash research shows that the four main causal factors that contribute to fatal motorcycle crashes are:
1. A motorcyclist overtaking another vehicle turning right, resulting in the motorcyclist colliding head on into the side of the turning vehicle.
2. A motorcyclist colliding head on with an oncoming vehicle while the motorcycle was overtaking a vehicle.
3. A motorcyclist losing control while taking a corner / bend and crossing into the path of an oncoming vehicle resulting in a head on collision.
4. Another vehicle (car, van, truck) turning or driving through a junction / joining a main road from a minor road and colliding with a motorcyclist.

Laois Offaly district judge sends man accused of producing child pornography forward for trial

Accused also faces sexual assault charge in Midlands Circuit Court

No compo for Electric Picnic 2021 but 2020 edition pay out drove profits up

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media