Laois-Offaly gardaí make big drug seizure in Portarlington

Garda operation on Tuesday
Gardaí in the Laois Offaly town of Portarlington made a significant drugs bust.
Gardaí from Laois Drugs Unit and Portarlington Garda Station recovered a quantity of suspected cannabis herb and cocaine valued at €58,000 and €4,000 respectively during the search of a house on Tuesday, October 5
Gardaí say a man in his 30s was arrested and was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
Gardaí said he has been charged with drugs and burglary offences and taken to Portlaoise District Court.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.