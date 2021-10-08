Search

08/10/2021

Arrests made after huge seizure of smuggled cannabis near Laois

Gardaí and Revenue seize €1.18m drugs targeting organised crime group

KILKENNY

The cannabis seized in Kilkenny yesterday

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Two men have been arrested after a major drug seizure by Gardaí and Customs Officers as part of an investigation into  organised crime in the Kilkenny area.

Cannabis with an estimated street value of €1.18 million was seized by Revenue Officers as part of the operation on Thursday, October 7.

The seizure was the result of ongoing investigations targeting an organised crime group operating in the Kilkenny area. a joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) yesterday. During the course of this operation 59kgs of cannabis was seized. 
 
Gardaí arrested a man aged in his 20s at the scene and he is presently detained at Kilkenny Garda Station.

A vehicle was subsequently intercepted in the Kilkenny area and Gardaí arrested a man aged in his 40s. He is also detained at Kilkenny Garda Station. Both men are detained pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB). 

Revenue say that if businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Investigations are ongoing.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media