Knife for own protection in Portlaoise - court told

A man who was arrested following a drunken row with a friend was found to be in possession of a knife, the recent sitting of Portlaoise District court heard.

Damian Frodowowicz (40) with an address at 29 Carmody Way, Portlaoise was charged with public order offences at Market Square, Portlaoise on September 8 last. He was also charged with possession of a retractable knife.

He was also charged with theft of a bottle of Tullamore Dew and six cans of Linden Village cider at Tesco, Portlaoise on September 5 last.

He came to garda attention after he became involved in a row with a friend at Market Square in Portlaoise.

“Both participants were intoxicated,” Sgt JJ Kirby told the court.

“He continued to be abusive to gardai when he was arrested,” Sgt Kirby said.

Defence solicitor Barry FItzgerald said the defendant is a Polish national who has been living in Ireland for a year. His difficulties appear to be with alcohol.

“He was desperate for alcohol, that’s why he took the items,” Mr Fitzgerald explained.

The defendant had the knife “for his own protection,” he added.

The alcohol, valued at €36, wasn’t recovered.

The defendant has limited English, with Judge Catherine Staines questioning if he would be able to understand a probation officer. Mr Fitzgerald said a Polish interpreter would be required.

Clearly, alcohol is a difficulty for the defendant, Judge Staines said. “If he doesn’t stop drinking then he will come to garda attention again,” she said.

The case was adjourned to December 16 to allow the defendant to engage with the Probation Service, with the assistance of an interpreter, and to have €40 in compensation for the court.