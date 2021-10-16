Man very involved in GAA sentenced in Laois court on cannabis dealing charge

A man who is very involved in the GAA in his community was found to be in possession of drugs valued at €1,760

Edward Kavanagh (38), Spa Hill, Mountrath was charged with possession of drugs, and possession of drugs for sale or supply at his home address on May 4 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that at 8pm on May 4th last, gardaí carried out a search at a house and a small amount of cannabis herb, a microwave, weighing scales and tick list were found.

A bag was then found out the back of the house which contained cannabis herb valued at €1,760.

The defendant had 11 previous convictions, including 4 under the misuse of drugs act.

Defence counsel Suzanne Dooner said the defendant is well liked in his local area and is very involved the GAA.

She said the defendant had been using cannabis at the time and held his hands up when detected by gardaí

He is no longer involved in such behaviour, Ms Dooner said.

A six months’ prison sentence at Midlands Prison was imposed by Judge Catherine Staines. This was suspended for one year, on the defendant’s own bond of €100.

“If you come before the court again you will go to prison, do you understand?” Judge Staines told the defendant.