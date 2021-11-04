Laois woman gets suspended sentence on theft charges

A woman facing a number of theft charges received a suspended sentence at Portlaoise District Court last week.

Stacey Kelly, of 45 The Birches, Kilnacourt, Portarlington was charged with theft at Station Road, Portarlington on September 20 this year. She was also charged with theft from Penneys on September 16 this year and theft from Dealz on the same date.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on September 20 this year there was a call to the Gardaí that a woman was trying to break into a car in Portarlington. When Gardaí arrived Stacey Kelly was trying to get away. A sum of €90 had been taken from the vehicle and she later admitted to it. The money had been recovered.

Sgt Kirby also stated that Ms Kelly had been charged with theft from Penneys of property to the value of €52 on September 16. It had been recovered.

She was also charged with theft or accessories from Dealz to the value of €13, on the same date. It too had been recovered.

Appearing for Ms Kelly, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick acknowledged her previous record and said the court had given her every opportunity. It was a very difficult position.

Her mother had died last year and it had been her brother’s birthday. She was not coping very well and was under the influence.

She accepts she was smoking cannabis and there were benzos in anti-depressants she was taking.

Ms Fitzpatrick told the court that Ms Kelly is now housed with the Peter McVerry Trust and is engaging very well with them. A letter from the Trust was read in court.

She had a letter of apology for each party. She was trying to work towards not re-offending.

All the goods had been recovered. She was on a methadone programme.

Judge Catherine Staines said she did not wish to undo all the good work that had been done. She noted that Ms Kelly had been given a chance before, but there had been further thefts.

She had pleaded guilty and had a letter of apology.

She imposed six months in Dochas, suspended for 12 months on conditions including that she abstain from alcohol and drugs and stay out of Laois Shopping Centre.