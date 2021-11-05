Search

05/11/2021

Man breached Safety Order with messages on Facebook

Man breached Safety Order with messages on Facebook

A man breached a Safety Order by sending messages via Facebook, Portlaoise district court heard recently.

The man involved accepted he sent the messages via Facebook and pleaded guilty to the charge of breaching the order. 

Judge Catherine Staines said it was a very serious matter. 

Defence Counsel said he had been in a long relationship with the woman, they had been married, but had separated some time ago. He had mental health issues. 

He was intoxicated at the time and that was the reason for the offending. 

Judge Staines noted there was a safety order in place and he had sent messages in which he threatened to burn down the house. 

It had a very serious effect on the injured party, she stated. 

She sentenced him to 10 months in the Midlands Prison, suspended for one year. 

The conditions imposed were that he have no contact with the injured party or her children, he post nothing on the social media platforms of Facebook or tik tok or any others. 

If he did he would be in breach of the suspended sentence, she told him.

