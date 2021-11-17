Man was stumbling drunk into traffic in Laois town

A man who was stumbling into traffic in an intoxicated state, Portlaoise district court heard last Thursday.

James Kelly, 42, of 27 Woodview, Stradbally was charged with intoxication and using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Main Street, Portlaoise on November 2 this year.

He pleaded guilty.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that shortly after midnight on that date Mr Kelly was intoxicated and stumbling into traffic at Main Street. He told the gardaí to ‘’f*** off.’’

When he sobered up, he was ok.

Judge Catherine Staines noted he had other convictions for similar offences. She said it seemed to be a habit.

She told him she wanted him to get treatment for alcohol and referred him to the Probation Services.

She told him that if he did not deal with his alcohol problem, he could end up going to prison. She adjourned the matter to February 3.