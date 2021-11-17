Search

17/11/2021

BREAKING Death in custody at prison in Portlaoise confirmed

Covid-19 not identified as cause of death

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

The Irish Prison Service has confirmed a death in custody at the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise but is not in a position to say if Covid-19 was a factor.

"The Irish Prison Service can confirm a death in custody in the Midlands Prison on the 15/11/2021. All deaths in custody are investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Síochána, where circumstances warrant.

"The cause of death is determined by the Coroner office," said the statement.

It has been reported that the deceased had been suffering from terminal cancer.

The Irish Prison Services confirmed a total of 33 cases of Covid-19 among the prisoner population on November 12. Mass testing has been conducted in all divisions of the jail which can accommodate more than 800 prisoners. A restricted regime is in place.

Midlands Prison amongst prisons on lockdown over Covid-19 outbreaks

Murderer complains about another prison after bringing case about conduct of officers Portlaoise Prison

Proceedings against Governors of Limerick and Portlaoise Prisons, the Irish Prison Service and the Minister for Justice.

