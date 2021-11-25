Picture Picture frame damaged during fight in Laois pub

A vintage picture frame had been damaged in a Portlaoise pub during a fight on the premises, the district court was told last week.

Hugh Nevin, 23, of 7 Oakpark, Portlaoise was charged with criminal damage to a vintage picture frame at E.J. Morrissey’s Pub, Portlaoise on June 14, 2018.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that there was a fight between males in the pub on that date. A picture frame was broken, and the damage amounted to €430.

Defence solicitor Philip Meagher initially said the damage had been paid for, and Mr Nevin had told him that. The circumstances around the incident were that Mr Nevin had returned from the UK. His brother’s wedding was the next day and the family had gathered and drank to excess. He had little recollection of what had happened. He accepted his behaviour was unacceptable.

Judge Staines sought a letter of apology to Morrissey’s pub.

A query then emerged over the payment of compensation and the matter was put back for second call.

When the matter was called again Mr Meagher said that Mr Nevin’s parents had indicated to him they had looked after the payment. He had been in England at the time. Mr Meagher said he thought there had been a mix up over the payment.

Judge Staines noted that Mr Nevin had been adamant the compensation had been paid.

She gave him until December 9 to make full payment.