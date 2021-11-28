Man charged with possession of child pornography in Laois sent forward for trial

A book of evidence was served on a man charged with possession of child pornography, at Portlaoise District Court last Thursday.
Willy Kanyamuhanga, 52 of 18 Millbrook, Portlaoise is charged with possession of the material at his address on October 31, 2020.
He was sent forward for trial to Portlaoise Circuit Court sitting in Tullamore on February 22 next year. One Junior Counsel was assigned. An application for a Senior Counsel was turned down.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.