Left shop in Laois without paying for materials

A man who took materials from a shop, appeared at Portlaoise District Court last Thursday. Joey McDonagh, 22, of Irishtown, Mountmellick was charged with stealing 12 wooden slats from Homebase, Portlaoise on April 8 this year.

The court heard that on the date in question he entered Homebase in Portlaoise, went down the aisle and took 12 pieces of wood. He left without paying for the materials, the value of which was €81.

Appearing for Mr McDonagh, solicitor Philip Meagher said that he had since paid €85 in the intervening period. He had apologised to the shop.

He had been involved in a project at home. He had received a phone call that morning with some bad news, and as a result had not been focused on what he was doing. He just walked out of the shop. He realised later it was a stupid decision and had subsequently paid.

He had €100 in court.

Judge Catherine Staines noted he had no previous history for anything like this. He had pleaded guilty early and had contributed to the court poor box.

She applied Section 1(1) of the Probation Act.